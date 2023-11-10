‘Looked like a new team’ – QPR vs Bristol City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their QPR vs Bristol City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

QPR host Bristol City in the Championship this weekend, in Marti Cifuentes’ first home game as R’s manager.

He oversaw a positive 1-1 draw at Rotherham United last time out, though QPR remain without a win in their last 10 outings in the league.

Liam Manning’s new Bristol City side are in 11th after a positive 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last time out, with a win this weekend able to take the Robins to within a point of the top six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“QPR looked like a new team last weekend. And now with Cifuentes having had a full week with the side, and back at home too, we should see a good performance from the R’s.

“Bristol City though got a much-needed win last time out. They too have a new manager in place but he’s not had long to work with this side either.

“I think this one will be another draw for QPR.”

QPR vs Bristol City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“This is a tough one to call. QPR have been abysmal at home for a while now but with Cifuentes taking charge of his first game at Loftus Road, it will be hoped his style of play can bring the fans into the game to help inspire the team a bit more.

“With that dismal home record in mind, it’s a great first Bristol City game for new boss Liam Manning though. He hasn’t had all that long to get to work with his team, so that could prevent them him from having an immediate impact.

“It’s a tricky one to call as this feels like it could go either way despite QPR’s struggles. I’ll sit on the fence and go for a point.”

QPR vs Bristol City prediction: 1-1