Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle: 5 players who could dictate the game tomorrow

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle takes place in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle kicks off at Elland Road at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon. Both sides will be hoping to claim all three points after positive results last time out.

The Whites picked up a huge win away to Leicester City last Friday, beating the Championship leaders 1-0 away from home. Plymouth Argyle meanwhile drew 3-3 with Middlesbrough, with Finn Azaz, Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker netting.

The Pilgrims’ draw leaves them 19th in the table while Leeds sit in 3rd place. Now, ahead of this weekend’s game, we look at five players who could dictate Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle…

Crysencio Summerville

While he’s been contending with injury, Summerville has been in electric form this season. He’s the Whites’ top scorer with six goals and has already chipped in with four assists too.

He’s a constant threat on the right-hand side and could be in for a favourable matchup against Plymouth Argyle’s full-backs.

Morgan Whittaker

While the visitors might not be the most defensively secure outfit, they’re a real threat going forward. Morgan Whittaker is central to their attacking play and cutting in from the right-hand side, he’s already given headaches to plenty of Championship defenders.

Glen Kamara

Kamara is really starting to find his feet in this Leeds United team. He’s impressed in the middle alongside Ethan Ampadu and will have an important role to play in setting the tempo of tomorrow’s game from the first whistle.

He was at his best in the win over Leicester City and if he can maintain those levels, he’ll quickly become one of Farke’s most influential players.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Finn Azaz

Azaz has taken to Championship football brilliantly and after a goal and an assist against Middlesbrough, the Aston Villa should have plenty of confidence coming into this one. He’s against one of the league’s strongest midfield partnerships in Ampadu and Kamara but Azaz could find joy in drifting out wide to link up with the wingers where possible.

Georginio Rutter

Last but not least is Georginio Rutter, who has looked a level above this season. He’s got the physical prowess to deal with the rough and tumble of the Championship but the composure and silky dribbling he possesses makes him a really exciting watch.

He’ll be hoping for some more close link-up play with Joel Piroe as both look to add to their goal tallies.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.