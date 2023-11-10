Leeds United slap huge price tag on new star as Liverpool eye 2024 swoop

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray has appeared on Liverpool’s radar but the Whites value him at up to £50m, as per the Daily Mail.

Leeds United have had youngster Gray in the youth ranks for some time and he’s been a player fans have had their eyes on for a while now. Many have been waiting for him to get his chance in the first-team and under Daniel Farke, the 17-year-old has become a regular.

He first held down the starting spot alongside Ethan Ampadu before moving to a right-back role, allowing summer signing Glen Kamara to come into the team in the middle of the park.

Gray’s continued form has seen him draw high praise and now, it is claimed there’s significant interest in his services. The Daily Mail reports Liverpool are eyeing up a move for the 17-year-old in 2024, but Leeds United have slapped a huge valuation on his head.

They claim that Gray is valued at up to £50m by the Whites. It is added that they’d be reluctant to sell him but given that his contract only runs until 2025 at the moment, they could be forced to cash in next year.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

One to hold onto

Having emerged as a first-team regular at only 17, Gray is no doubt one of the country’s brightest talents. For that reason, Leeds United will be keen to retain his services for as long as possible, especially given that he’s one of their own products and the latest in a legendary line of Gray’s to play for the club.

However, given that his contract is up in 2025, next year could be decision time for the Whites. Losing him on the cheap would be a huge blow given just how much he could go for.

In an ideal scenario, Leeds United can tie Gray down to a new contract to secure his future. That likely won’t end interest though, with the country’s top clubs sure to be sniffing around, especially if the Championship side fail to win promotion this season.