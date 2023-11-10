Ipswich Town vs Swansea City: 5 players who could dictate the game at Portman Road

Ipswich Town vs Swansea City takes place in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Ipswich Town vs Swansea City sees 2nd place host 14th at Portman Road. Kieran McKenna’s side have been on a fantastic run since their promotion, losing just once in 15 games.

As for Swansea City, they’ve recovered well after a poor start to life under Michael Duff. They’ve put some comfortable distance between themselves and the relegation zone and will be hoping to close the gap to the play-offs over the coming weeks and months.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Championship game, we look at five players who could dictate Ipswich Town vs Swansea City…

Leif Davis

Davis is cementing his place as one of the Championship’s best full-backs. The creative threat he offers from the left is just about unmatched and limiting his output and set-piece opportunities will be crucial for Swansea City. If not, the Ipswich Town star may well add to his nine assists.

Jerry Yates

Yates turns 27 today and with Ipswich Town’s backline proving pretty leaky of late, he could get a belated birthday present in the form of a goal or two tomorrow. He’ll be keen to add to his four goals and with the Tractor Boys conceding a fair few goalscoring chances, Yates will be hoping to make the most of them when they come.

Vaclav Hladky

The aforementioned Hladky has proven himself as a vital part of the team since coming in for Christian Walton. He’s one of the division’s busiest shot-stoppers but with Yates up top and a fair few chances being conceded of late, the Czech ‘keeper will have to be on his game.

Matt Grimes

Grimes is one of Swansea City’s most important players but with Charlie Patino suspended, the onus will be on him to control things in the middle of the park.

Ipswich Town’s partnership of Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo has ran opponents into the ground before so the Swans skipper and whoever starts alongside him will have to be on their A-game if Duff’s side are to get something from this.

Conor Chaplin

Last but not least is Chaplin, who is always a threat in behind the no.9. The lively forward has been one of Town’s key men since promotion but with no goal contributions in the last four games, the Ipswich star will be hungry to get himself involved against Swansea City.