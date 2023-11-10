Ipswich Town handed double injury boost regarding star attackers ahead of Swansea City test

Ipswich Town forward Nathan Broadhead has recovered from illness and Wes Burns could make a return to the squad against Swansea City, Kieran McKenna has said.

Ipswich Town’s Welsh pair Broadhead and Burns are two influential players going forward. Former Everton man Broadhead is the Tractor Boys’ top scorer with six goals while right-sided star Burns played a huge role in getting McKenna’s side up to the Championship.

However, Broadhead was absent from the midweek draw with Rotherham United. Marcus Harness and Kayden Jackson started on the wings with the talisman out through sickness.

Burns has been out for a longer stint due to a shoulder injury picked up on international duty. Now though, it could be that both Welshman return to action in this weekend’s clash with Swansea City.

EADT reporter Stuart Watson relayed McKenna’s pre-match update on the pair X, revealing Broadhead has recovered from his sickness bout while it’s ‘not impossible’ that Burns is involved in the squad.

Good news from Kieran McKenna’s pre Swansea press conference. Says it’s ‘not impossible’ Wes Burns is involved tomorrow, while Nathan Broadhead has recovered from sickness bug. #itfc — Stuart Watson (@Stuart_Watson) November 10, 2023

Two welcome boosts

Thankfully, Ipswich Town have the squad depth on the wings to have managed in the extended absence of Burns. Broadhead’s midweek absence meant options were depleted a little more but even still, McKenna still had options to pick from out wide.

However, having both available again will be a huge boost for Town. If Burns can return to action this weekend, he can take the international break to get back to 100% fitness after being left out of the Wales squad, although Broadhead was included.

It might be a little soon for Burns to come straight back into the starting XI though, especially with McKenna not completely committal over his involvement. That means one of Harness, Jackson or Omari Hutchinson could start against Swansea City.