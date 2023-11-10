‘In for a tough job’ – Bradford City vs Barrow prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bradford City vs Barrow prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday afternoon.

Bradford City head into this weekend’s clash with Barrow under the new management of Graham Alexander. His appointment caught fans off-guard somewhat after the lengthy recruitment process but the recent MK Dons boss will be fully focused on turning around the Bantams’ fortunes.

The club sit down in 16th in the League Two table, six points away from the play-offs after back-to-back defeats.

As for Barrow, they’re on a run of six fourth-tier games without defeat, though they’ve drawn four of those. The Bluebirds haven’t conceded in their last four league games, defeating Morecambe in their previous League Two outing.

The Bluebirds’ previous two outings have been in the cup, first beating Northampton Town in the FA Cup before a 2-1 victory over Liverpool U21s in the EFL Trophy.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Alexander is in for a tough job at Bradford City. The Bantams have really struggled after last season’s disappointment and with Barrow coming to Valley Parade this weekend, it’s not getting much easier.

“Pete Wild’s side are a really tough one to beat. They’re in a great vein of form too, so I can see them getting something here.

“Only time will tell if Alexander can have an immediate impact on Bradford City. The new manager bounce could kick some of the players into gear but I don’t think they’ll kickstart the latest managerial tenure with a victory.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Barrow take all three points, but I’ll go for a draw.”

Bradford City vs Barrow prediction: 1-1

Luke Phelps

“Barrow are having a very good season so far. They’re bang in form and they have the top seven right in their sights, so they have it all to play for here.

“How Bradford will perform under their new boss remains to be seen. The Bantams still have lofty expectations this season but a win here would give the players a huge confidence boost.

“I think Bradford will make things hard for Barrow, but in the end I think this one ends in a draw.”

Bradford City vs Barrow prediction: 1-1