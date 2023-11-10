Hull City receive big selection boost ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said Jaden Philogene is fit to play this weekend.

Hull City are back in Championship action this weekend at home to Huddersfield Town at the MKM Stadium.

Philogene, 21, has been a hit for the Tigers since his switch from Aston Villa on the final day of the transfer window.

Rosenior has told the official club website: “The good news is that Jaden is fit and trained today (Thursday) so that’s a really positive sign for us. He’s in such good form.”

Hull City boost

Hull missed Philogene in their 3-1 loss away at West Brom in their last outing. He picked up a minor strain last week and Rosenior didn’t want to take any risks with him.

The England youth international was brought in to inject more quality into the Tigers’ ranks and he has a bright future ahead of him at the MKM Stadium.

He has made nine appearances for the East Yorkshire outfit and has so far found the net on three occasions against Millwall, Birmingham City and Preston North End.

Philogene was on the books at Aston Villa for five years before his move to Hull and played six times for their first-team. He also had loan spells away from Villa Park in the second tier at Stoke City and Cardiff City to get some experience under his belt.

The Tigers are sat in 9th place in the table and are three points off the top six as they look to close the gap on the play-off places with a win against Huddersfield.

In other team news, Dogukan Sinik has been ruled out for the next few months. Jason Lokilo and Adama Traore are sidelined until after the international break.