Huddersfield Town and Swansea City keen on 12-goal attacker

Huddersfield Town and Swansea City are keen on a move for Newport County attacker Will Evans, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Evans, 26, has been in fine form for Newport so far this season under Graham Coughlan and has scored 12 goals in all competitions, 10 of which have come in the league.

TEAMtalk claim he is now attracting interest from higher up the football pyramid this winter with the Terriers and the Swans believed to be eyeing up a potential swoop.

Huddersfield and Swansea target emerges

Swansea are sat in 14th position in the Championship table after picking up 19 points from their first 15 games. They are seven points off the play-offs.

Michael Duff joined them from Barnsley in the summer and may look to bolster his squad when the next window opens.

Evans is someone who would give the Swans more competition and depth in attacking areas ahead of the second-half of the campaign. He can play up front or on the wing which would make him a versatile acquisition.

Huddersfield find themselves sat in 21st and they are only four points above the drop zone.

Darren Moore was brought in following Neil Warnock’s exit and he will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad to give them the best chance of survival.

Luring Evans to the second tier would be a risk by whoever ends up landing him next. He has never played at that level so may naturally take a while to adapt to the step up.

He rose up through the academy at Shrewsbury Town and progressed through their youth ranks.

The Welshman then ended up playing for Cardiff Metropolitan University and Bala Town before moving to Newport in May 2022. He hasn’t looked back since and they could now face a battle to keep him.