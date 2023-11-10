‘Hitting their stride’ – Bolton Wanderers vs Blackpool prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bolton Wanderers vs Blackpool prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Bolton Wanderers come into this weekend’s clash with Blackpool looking to maintain their fantastic form. Ian Evatt’s side have won four League One games in a row and have found success in cup competitions too, defeating Solihull Moors 4-0 in the FA Cup before a 2-0 EFL Trophy victory over Shrewsbury Town.

The Trotters sit 3rd in the third-tier table, tied on points with a now managerless Oxford United.

As for Blackpool, they’re still keeping close contact with the play-off spots with a run of two wins, three draws and one defeat in their last six league outings.

Last time out, they avoided an FA Cup upset with a 2-0 win over Bromley. While they’ve only lost once in the last six League One games, Neil Critchley will be hoping to start a winning run soon to make serious inroads in the promotion fight.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Bolton will be hoping to continue their impressive form here but Blackpool will pose threats tomorrow afternoon. They’ve had a few draws on the road of late, holding Oxford United to a draw before a 3-3 tie against rivals Fleetwood.

“However, I’m not sure the Tangerines will come away with anything this time around. Bolton are really hitting their stride again and with three straight clean sheets to their name, they’re not going to be easy to break down.

“Keeping Jordan Rhodes quiet will be key for the hosts and I think they’ll do that. I’m backing Bolton to claim a 2-0 win.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Blackpool prediction: 2-0

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

John Reid

“This game could be harder to call than many people expect. Bolton are going great in League One, whilst Blackpool are very inconsistent, but are still well-placed in 8th.

“Bolton are obviously favourites for the game, but on their day Blackpool are capable of getting a result from any team in the division, just look at their recent 1-1 draw with second placed Oxford United.

“With that in mind, I’m going for a 2-2 draw.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Blackpool prediction: 2-2