‘He has problems’ – Leeds United boss details injury blow to starting XI mainstay

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has explained why Pascal Struijk’s surgery was the right move after a long-term issue with two hernias.

The 24-year-old has been a key man for Leeds United this season in their bid to make an automatic return to the Premier League, playing in all 15 Championship games so far this season. Most recently, he helped the Whites to a huge 1-0 win over league leaders Leicester City.

The Dutchman has formed a good partnership at the heart of the backline with Joe Rodon. The duo have been a big reason why Leeds United have the joint second best defensive record in the division, having conceded 15 goals.

However, the defender is now going to be missing for the 3rd-placed side in the Championship. He has undergone surgery on two hernias, and manager Farke has explained to the Yorkshire Post why now is the right time for the operation.

The Leeds United boss disclosed that the player has been dealing with the issue for a long time, saying:

“He has problems on both hernias. He’s had problems for six months, even during pre-season, but he’s been able to deliver really good performances. I got the feeling he was down after the last game because he felt so much [pain] and we needed to cheer him up.

“I told him he played better at 80 per cent than 100 per cent last season, if I am honest! It was not enough to convince him to keep going.”

Farke believes that the decision for Struijk to have the operation now can only benefit both the player and the club in the long run as they aim to win promotion to the Premier League.

“It’s definitely the right decision because you can’t push a player through such a long period. You can do this for a few weeks but it’s definitely the right call to have this surgery because I am pretty sure if he comes back and plays without pain he will improve his consistency.”

A long-term gain?

There is no doubt that Leeds United will miss the defender as he has what seems to be a much-needed hernia operation. The aforementioned partnership with Rodon is a big reason why they’ve been doing so well in the Championship this season, and having to break up the pairing will obviously have an effect on the side.

However, Farke has a big squad at his disposal, and the likes of Liam Cooper are more than capable of doing a job in the short-term whilst they wait for the return of the former Ajax youngster. It also better to get the operation done now, to ensure that the player is fit for the rest of the season, rather than put it off any longer.

That might mean that Leeds United struggle in the next few games. But arguably it is better to go through short-term pain for long-term gain, especially if Struijk is able to come back from his injury fit and ready to go for the rest of the 2023/24 Championship season.