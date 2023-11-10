Fulham man returns home early from EFL loan spell

Luciano D’Auria-Henry has returned to Fulham from his loan spell at Cheltenham Town, as detailed in a report by GloucestershireLive.

Cheltenham Town swooped to land the defender on a temporary basis in the summer transfer window.

D’Auria-Henry, 20, was given the green light to leave Fulham to get some experience under his belt in League One.

However, his time with the Robins is over now already and GloucestershireLive report he has gone back to his parent club ahead of January.

End of the road for Cheltenham Town loanee

D’Auria-Henry was brought in by former Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

He has made just two starts for the Gloucestershire outfit though and has struggled with injury.

It has been a tough start to the campaign for the Robins and they find themselves in 23rd place in the table. They are on their second manager of the season in Darrell Clarke and have picked up two wins from their first 15 games.

The January window will be a big one for Cheltenham and it is an opportunity for them to bolster their ranks. D’Auria-Henry’s exit frees up a loan place that could be filled by a new winter arrival.

The youngster has been on the books at Fulham for his whole career to date. He has risen up through the academy ranks of the Premier League side and has been a regular for them at various youth levels.

Marco Silva’s side handed him a new deal in July before sending him out on loan for the first time.

The Cottagers will have a decision to make on what to do with him over the next couple of months following his return.