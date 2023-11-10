Derby County set sights on German and American leagues in striker hunt

Derby County have scouted in Germany and America in their search for January transfer targets, reporter Leigh Curtis has said.

Derby County haven’t quite found the success they’d hoped for in the early stages of this season. The view has been that the promotion spots are really up for grabs in League One but some inconsistent form has the Rams sat 7th in the table as it stands.

It means there will be a strong focus on winter recruitment, hopefully boosting their chances of forcing their way into the fight.

Be it through rules or financial restrictions, the vast majority of Derby County’s recruitment has been domestically-based in recent years. They dipped their toes into the European market previously though, and it seems they’re looking to do so once again.

Speaking in a Facebook Live, Derbyshire Live reporter Leigh Curtis revealed that the Rams have scouted Germany and America when discussing the club’s search for another option up top. He said:

“There will be scope to add to the forward line and why not in terms of overseas players, the rules have changed now and League One clubs can now have up to two overseas players in their squad.

“They’ve looked in Germany, they’ve looked in America. I presume there will be other countries that they’ll have scouted, to see what’s out there.”

On the hunt…

The scarcity of domestic-based options at the top of the pitch is something Curtis acknowledged too, and Derby County boss Warne is aware as well. For that reason, a dip into fruitful markets like Germany and America could prove to be a smart move for the Rams.

Time will tell if their scouting trips lead to the identification of any standout targets but now that they have the capacity to do so, it makes sense for the Rams to venture into other leagues.

Derby County currently have Martyn Waghorn, James Collins, Conor Washington and Tyreece John-Jules as their options up top. Injuries have disrupted the latter’s loan spell though, ramping up their need for another body in the attacking ranks.