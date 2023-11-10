David Wagner issues defiant message on growing speculation over Norwich City future

Norwich City manager David Wagner is not paying attention to the speculation surrounding his future at Carrow Road.

Norwich City have endured a poor start to the season. They currently sit in 17th place, just six points above the relegation zone and have lost their last four matches in the Championship, the most recent being a 3-1 loss at home to Blackburn Rovers.

As a result of those poor results, there has been plenty of noise about the manager’s future, with TEAMtalk reporting that discussions have been taking place amongst the Norwich board about replacing Wagner. Frank Lampard has been touted as a potential candidate.

However, ahead of the upcoming match against Cardiff City, Wagner has told the Pink Un that he is ignoring the speculation about his time at the club possibly coming to an end.

“I’m totally away from it. Because I don’t read anything or be involved in anything. This is why for me, it’s quite simple, apart from the conversations I have with you I don’t live in the outside world around Norwich City football club.”

Wagner also believes that worrying about his future will not help his players get back to winning ways. He later added:

“If you are in this business and have a job like mine, fear is never helpful. Be focused on your day to day work. Try to be as calm as you can and to give everyone the reassurance that they have qualities, and they are good.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Speculation persists…

Whilst Wagner’s comments are laudable, they are unlikely to end the speculation surrounding his future. The bottom line is that the results have been poor, and a failure to turn around Norwich City’s fortunes may lead to an exit.

The rumours about the likes of Frank Lampard aren’t going to help matters, but there is always noise when it comes to struggling sides, and the Canaries are certainly a struggling side at the moment. What could have been a bid for promotion looks more likely at this stage to be a battle against relegation without a managerial change.

Wagner will be hoping to buy himself some time with a win over Cardiff City this weekend. That would alleviate some pressure in the short-term at least, but the Bluebirds will pose a tough task, especially at their home ground.