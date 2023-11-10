‘Bogey team’ – Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Portsmouth come into this weekend’s fixtures looking to retain their place at the top of the League One table. John Mousinho’s side are the only in the third-tier still boasting an unbeaten record, winning 10 and drawing five league matches so far.

However, Pompey have a dismal record against the Addicks in recent years. In fact, the South London outfit have won seven of the last nine league meetings between the two sides.

Charlton Athletic are on the lookout for a bit of consistency though. After a decent start under Michael Appleton, they fell to back-to-back defeats but got back to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Wigan Athletic in their last League One outing.

They drew to Cray Valley Paper Mills last weekend though, so Appleton will be determined for a response.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Portsmouth are still soaring at the top of the table and having won five consecutive home games in League One, they will be strong favourites coming into this game. However, that head-to-head record will be playing on Pompey minds.

“Charlton – no matter their struggles – have nearly always been able to get one over Portsmouth in recent years. They face a tough task in their efforts to do so this weekend, but I fancy them to snatch something.

“Portsmouth are on another level compared to previous campaigns but I think Charlton will take a share of the points. They’re the bogey team and I’ll back them to hold Pompey to a 1-1 draw.”

Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic prediction: 1-1

John Reid

“For me, this could end up being a bit of a mismatch, as Portsmouth are top of League One, and Charlton are struggling in the bottom half of the division.

“However, Charlton will be eager to make up for last week’s thoroughly disappointing draw with Cray Valley Paper Mills, and you have to think they will be determined to make up for that result to their fans.

“That likely won’t be enough though. Portsmouth, despite a few recent blips, are more than capable of getting the victory, and I think that’s what they’ll get. I’m going for a 3-0 home win.”

Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic prediction: 3-0