Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End: 5 players who could dictate the game tonight

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End takes place in the Championship tonight.

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End sees two vicious Lancashire rivals meet at Ewood Park. Both are in contention for the Championship play-off spots, so both with be looking to claim all three points and bragging rights over their opponents.

Rovers have won four of their last five games, lifting them to 10th in the table. Preston meanwhile returned to winning ways in their last outing against Coventry City, ending a dismal winless run.

The victor will end tonight in the top-six, but who could have a key role to play? We highlight five players who could dictate Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End here…

Sammie Szmodics

As Blackburn Rovers’ top scorer, Szmodics will be vital tonight. He’s really taken up the mantle as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s leading talisman this season and if he’s on his game, it could go a long way to helping the hosts secure the win.

Mads Frokjaer-Jensen

Danish star Frokjaer-Jensen’s influence on the Preston side is growing. His return of three goals and two assists shows he’s a threat in terms of scoring and creativity and he’ll be looking to get himself into dangerous spaces to either tee up teammates or set up a shooting opportunity for himself.

Tyrhys Dolan

Dolan has been back in eye-catching form recently and against the side who released him as a youngster, there will be that added motivation for him to impress. Be it out wide or through the middle, the 21-year-old will be a headache for the Preston backline.

Ben Whiteman

The midfield battle is going to be crucial in this one. Whiteman and likely partner Alan Browne can not let Blackburn’s men in the middle dictate the game, so they’re going to have to be on-form and fired up yet level-headed in what will be a feisty atmosphere.

Sondre Tronstad

As touched on before, the battle in the middle of the park will be key in who has the run of play tonight. It remains to be seen who partners him, but Tronstad can be a really controlling influence in the middle. He’s a calming presence on the ball and he’s proven himself as a really consistent performer, so Tomasson will be relying on him to put in another good display.

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End kicks off at 20:00 tonight and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.