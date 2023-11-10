‘A real issue’ – Lincoln City vs Port Vale prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Lincoln City vs Port Vale prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Lincoln City head into this weekend’s clash with Port Vale looking to reignite a play-off push that has faltered in recent weeks.

Whilst the Imps sit in a creditable 9th place in the League One table, their recent form has faltered, with a defeat and a draw in their last two league fixtures. They also suffered a first round FA Cup exit, losing 2-1 at home to Morecombe.

As for 16th placed Port Vale, manager Andy Crosby will be desperate to stop an abysmal run of League One form. They are without a win in their last eight league games, which has seen the team slide down the table. On the positive side, Vale recently reached the last eight of the Carabao Cup, where they will play Middlesbrough.

Both teams were in action in the EFL trophy in midweek, and they had contrasting results. Lincoln defeated Notts County 2-0, whilst Port Vale went down 2-1 to Wrexham.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“Both teams are suffering from a lack of consistency at the moment, with Port Vale’s League One form being a real issue. But they are capable of playing well on their day – they wouldn’t be in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup if that wasn’t the case.

“However, Lincoln are the better side, as the League One table shows. They are four points ahead of Vale and even though they haven’t been the most consistent of late, they will do enough to get the three points.

“I’ll go for a tight 2-1 home victory.”

Lincoln City vs Port Vale prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Port Vale are in a bad place in League One at the moment. The cup run has been a boost to spirits but if their third-tier struggles persist for much longer, it won’t be long before they’re in the clutches of the relegation battle.

“Lincoln meanwhile are still within touching distance of the top-six but you can’t help but feel the search for a new boss is extending a little too long now. Maybe they’re just waiting for the perfect candidate to emerge, but the early momentum showed under caretaker boss Shaw has slowed a little.

“That said, the Imps are often a great side at home and with Vale in poor form, I’m backing the hosts to get a victory.”

Lincoln City vs Port Vale prediction: 2-0