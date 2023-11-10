‘A huge blow’ – Leyton Orient vs Oxford United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leyton Orient vs Oxford United prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Leyton Orient come into this weekend’s match against Oxford United looking to maintain their current unbeaten run. They are six games without defeat in all competitions, with a recent FA Cup success coming on the back of three consecutive draws in League One.

Oxford United are currently in 2nd place in League One, but go into the game under a bit of a cloud, as manager Liam Manning departed the club this week to take over at Bristol City. Despite this upheaval, the U’s go into the game in good form, boasting wins in three different competitions.

Whilst managerless Oxford are sat in 2nd, Richie Wellens’ side currently sit in 15th place in League One, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

‘This game could be a lot closer than many people expect. There has to be a real chance that the departure of Liam Manning could well have an impact on how Oxford perform going forward.

“The fact that their opponents, Leyton Orient, are in a decent run of form themselves only adds to the hazardous nature of the fixture for the team currently 2nd in League One.

“With all that in mind, I’m going for a 1-1 draw.”

Leyton Orient vs Oxford United prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“This is going to be an interesting one to keep an eye on. Oxford have been dealt a huge blow with the loss of Manning and the trip to Orient gives them a chance to prove they can maintain the levels they displayed under the new Bristol City boss.

“Leyton Orient won’t be an easy opponent though. They’re on a good run of their own and while three straight League One draws is three without a win, it proves them as a tough-to-beat side.

“The unsettling nature of Manning’s exit combined with Orient’s form could see this end level. I’ll say 1-1.”

Leyton Orient vs Oxford United prediction: 1-1