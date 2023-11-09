West Brom set for injury boost after upcoming international break

West Brom could have both Josh Maja and John Swift back after this month’s international break.

Since Carlos Corberan took charge last year, West Brom seem to have had no luck on the injury front.

Right now, the Baggies have three key injuries in Maja, Swift, and Daryl Dike, with the latter not expected back until the New Year.

But speaking to Birmingham Live, Corberan has revealed that he could have Maja and Swift back after this moth’s upcoming international break.

The West Brom boss said:

“The idea is that both recover to training during the international break. Normally Maja should be ready before Swift in the first week and Swift should be ready for the second week of the international break if they keep progressing how they are right now.”

Swift is West Brom’s top scorer so far this season with six goals in 11 Championship outings, whilst summer signing Maja has yet to score in five league appearances for his new side.

Despite not having either player for the past few games, West Brom have won their last three and currently find themselves in 5th place of the Championship table.

A huge boost for West Brom…

West Brom are doing very well right now, but when they have the likes of Maja and Swift, and then Dike back, the Baggies could become a real force in the Championship.

Corberan continues to prove himself to be one of the best tacticians in the league; constantly overcoming injury blows to put points on the board.

A top six finish is starting to look like the minimum for West Brom now, and if they can go January without selling any key players, and maybe even bringing in a couple of new names, they could really start to close the gap on the top two.

Up next for the Baggies is a trip to Southampton.