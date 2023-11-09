‘Very competitive’ – Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Leeds United host Plymouth Argyle in the Championship this weekend, with Daniel Farke’s side looking to build on their impressive win at Leicester City last time round.

The Whites remain in 3rd place of the table and now just eight points behind Ipswich Town in 2nd, who were held at Rotherham United in midweek.

Plymouth Argyle meanwhile are down in 19th. They’ve won just one of their last seven in the league, drawing 3-3 at home to Middlesbrough in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is a long-haul, and difficult trip to Plymouth who aren’t in the best vein of form right now.

“They remain very competitive though, showcasing their attacking quality against a strong Boro outfit last time out, so Leeds will definitely have to be wary.

“But I think Leeds at home, and with the attacking names they boast, will have just too much for Plymouth this weekend, so I’ll say home win.”

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 2-0

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

James Ray

“Leeds United come into this weekend’s game with the wind well and truly in their sails. The win over Leicester City looks to have reminded everyone that the promotion race is still very much open despite the early lead the top two have build at this stage.

“Against Plymouth, Leeds should be confident of another win too. Argyle have shown they belong in this league with some brilliant displays against tough sides but on the road, they’re still looking for a first win.

“With Leeds winning their last four Championship home games, I can see them claiming another victory here too.”

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 3-1