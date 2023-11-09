Swansea City boss shares one thing that Arsenal loan man Charlie Patino ‘needs to improve’

Swansea City signed Charlie Patino on loan from Arsenal in the summer, with the 20-year-old having since played 12 times in the Championship.

Patino has already recorded four assists and one goal in his 12 league outings for the Swans, who currently sit in 14th place of the Championship table after the opening 15 games of the season.

But Michael Duff will be without Patino for the upcoming game away at 2nd place Ipswich Town this weekend, after the Arsenal man received two yellow cards in the last outing vs Sunderland.

Speaking to the club ahead of this weekend, Duff discussed Patino’s red card and said what he thinks the midfielder needs to improve on:

“It’s part of his learning, we don’t want it to happen but his aggression and out of possession work needs to improve.”

Patino spent last season on loan with Blackpool in the Championship, but he’s recording more goal contributions playing in a more positive Swansea side and his absence this weekend will be a blow for Duff.

Room for improvement?

Patino is still a very young player. It’s easy to forget that because he’s a very good player with good skills in the Championship, having been an important player for Duff this season.

But there’s definite room for improvement like Duff says and playing a full season in the Championship under an experienced and respected coach like Duff will do Patino’s development a lot of good.

His presence this weekend will be missed, but it gives someone else a chance to come in and impress the Swansea boss, who’s quickly winning over the hearts of fans.

Ths weekend’s game kicks off at 3pm.