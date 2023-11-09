Sheffield Wednesday could be handed pre-Millwall boost as ‘great player’ returns to training

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass returned to training on Thursday and could feature against Millwall, Danny Rohl has said.

Sheffield Wednesday man Windass has had a slightly disrupted time with injuries of late. He missed three games towards the end of Xisco Munoz’s tenure and after starting the first three under new boss Rohl, the forward missed last weekend’s defeat to Bristol City.

The 29-year-old has played 12 times overall across all competitions, chipping in with one assist in the process. Now, the versatile attacker could be available for selection again this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday face Millwall on Saturday and speaking to the media ahead of the game, manager Rohl revealed Windass made a return to training today. The plan is for him to train tomorrow too and then, the Owls coaching team will make a decision on his involvement. He said:

“Josh Windass is back in training today, we will see him again tomorrow and decide from there.

“Josh is a great player and has good movement between the lines, it is difficult to catch him,” he later added.

“It is important first he is ready for tomorrow’s training and if the feedback is good then we will decide for Saturday.”

A boost for Wednesday

After missing the Bristol City defeat, Windass will be welcomed back to contention with open arms if deemed fit to do so. He’s proven himself as a threat at this level on plenty of occasions and it’s clear that the new Sheffield Wednesday boss is a fan too.

If not quite deemed ready to start just yet, it could be that Rohl goes with Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama on the wings. Both players are two exciting wingers and they could play an influential role in getting the Hillsborough faithful behind the team early on.

Time will tell if Windass can come through today and tomorrow’s training sessions unscathed but if he does, you would fancy him to be involved in Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Millwall in some capacity.