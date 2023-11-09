Preston boss says sidelined duo could return vs Blackburn Rovers tomorrow

Preston North End take on Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Friday night.

Preston North End make the short trip through Lancashire to face Blackburn Rovers tomorrow night, with the Lilywhites looking to cement their place in the Championship’s top six.

Ryan Lowe’s side ended a run of seven games without a win last time out, after beating strugglers Coventry City 3-2 at Deepdale.

Several players missed that game, including; Aaron Hughes, Ali McCann, Calvin Ramsay, Emil Riss, and Jack Whatmough, but speaking to the club ahead of tomorrow’s game, Lowe revealed that a couple could make their returns tomorrow.

He said:

“Calvin has had a good week and will be a part of the travelling squad. Hughesy has trained the last two days and will come back into contention. Jack is back on the grass but not back with us just yet.”

Blackburn Rovers currently sit in 10th and go into this game on the back of a positive 3-1 win away at Norwich City last time out.

Last season, Preston won 4-1 at Ewood Park before drawing the reverse fixture 1-1 at Deepdale.

A boost for Preston

It’s been a tough few weeks for Preston. Their fine early form dwindled and they had a few key injuries to contend with.

But after that win against Coventry and with some players returning from injury, things are starting to look up, and Preston could quickly return to their earlier form.

Blackburn is another tough game though. They’ve improved in recent weeks and they could go level on points with Preston with a win tomorrow, so for both sides, it’s all to play for.

Kick off is at 8pm.