‘They’ve got to win’ – Peterborough United vs Cambridge United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Peterborough United vs Cambridge United prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Peterborough United come into this weekend’s derby day clash with Cambridge United looking to get back on track. Their impressive unbeaten run was halted by Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night, losing 2-1 away from home.

Posh still sit in 4th place, four points away from the automatic promotion places with a game more played than those above them.

As for Cambridge United, they occupy 13th place in the League One table with five wins, five draws and six defeats to their name. Mark Bonner’s side have won one of their last five but have only lost once too, drawing three.

The U’s played out a 0-0 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in their last League One game before thrashing Tottenham Hotspur U21s 4-1 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Posh will be disappointed to have lost their unbeaten streak but they can’t afford to get too down on the defeat. They’ve got to win this one, especially given that they lost to another rival in Northampton Town earlier this season.

“Cambridge picked up some good draws in recent outings, holding Portsmouth and Wycombe to 0-0 ties. However, with bragging rights on the line, I’m leaning towards a home win.

“I’m backing Posh to get back on track with a 2-0 victory over their rivals.”

Peterborough United vs Cambridge United prediction: 2-0

Luke Phelps

“This really should be a must win for Posh if they’re to stand a chance of finishing inside the top six this season, and given how well they’ve performed so far, I think it could be a home win.

“Cambridge have been decent though and they’re in a good vein of form, and they might yet fancy their own chances of a possible top six finish, so it won’t be easy.

“But I think Posh have too much for them in this one.”

Peterborough United vs Cambridge United prediction: 2-1