New blow to key player: Leeds United team news and predicted XI to face Plymouth Argyle

The latest Leeds United team news as Daniel Farke’s side gear up to face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship.

Leeds United are gearing up for the visit of Plymouth Argyle this weekend. The Whites will be hopeful of claiming another three points after a statement win over Championship leaders Leicester City in their last outing.

Daniel Farke’s side sit 3rd in the table as it stands, though they’re still eight points off the top two.

Meanwhile, Plymouth Argyle are down in 19th. They’ve proved themselves as worthy of their place in the second-tier with some impressive attacking displays but they’re still searching for a first win away from home since promotion.

Leeds United team news

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as relayed on X by Phil Hay), Farke revealed a new blow, this time regarding defensive mainstay Pascal Struijk. The Dutchman has played every minute of Championship football this season and captained the Whites for their last five games but has now undergone surgery on a hernia.

He will be back after the break but there is no exact timeframe at this stage.

Elsewhere, Patrick Bamford has struggled with illness but trained today and could be in contention. Charlie Cresswell has been absent from training due to personal reasons, so it remains to be seen if he is available.

Joe Gelhardt does not require surgery on a hand injury but will miss the Plymouth Argyle game. Jamie Shackleton is out with a glute issue while Stuart Dallas remains out, though Djed Spence is nearing the end of his rehab despite a setback with tonsillitis.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Predicted XI

Meslier (GK)

Gray

Rodon

Cooper

Byram

Ampadu

Kamara

James

Piroe

Summerville

Rutter

While Struijk will be out, it could be a largely similar team to the one that beat Leicester City last Friday. Liam Cooper could come in for the sidelined Dutchman but elsewhere, Leeds United may be unchanged.

Archie Gray has found a regular spot at right-back, allowing Glen Kamara to partner Ethan Ampadu in the middle. The front four of Dan James, Joel Piroe, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter looks to be Farke’s preference.