‘Need to win this’ – Hull City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Hull City vs Huddersfield Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Hull City come into this weekend’s clash with Huddersfield Town looking to get back to winning ways after the defeat to West Brom last time out. The Baggies eased to victory, preventing the Tigers from making it three in a row.

Liam Rosenior’s side had beaten Birmingham City and Preston North End prior to that away defeat. They now sit 9th in the table.

As for Huddersfield Town, they’re still four points clear of the relegation zone in 21st place. A 0-0 draw with Watford last time out means Darren Moore still has only one Championship win to his name since taking over from Neil Warnock.

The Terriers are four without a win on the road, drawing two and losing two.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Hull don’t boast the most flattering home record but with Huddersfield Town inbound this weekend, the Tigers should have their sights firmly set on all three points.

“I can’t see the Terriers posing many threats to Rosenior’s backline, so they could keep a clean sheet in this one. Huddersfield are lacking potency at the top of the pitch and it’s preventing them from making any meaningful strides forward this season.

“Despite the home struggles, Hull need to win this. I’ll back them to get the three points too.”

Hull City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 1-0

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Luke Phelps

“Huddersfield looked like they were steadying themsleves for a while. But they’ve quickly sunk down towards the drop zone and they could soon find themselves in trouble.

“Hull remain one of my favourite teams to watch. They’re very entertaining and even more competitive this season, but if they’re to really challenge for the top six then they need to be winning games like this.

“I think it’ll be tight, but I think Hull edge this one.”

Hull City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 1-0