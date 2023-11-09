‘Looking to make a statement’ – Derby County vs Barnsley prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Derby County vs Barnsley prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Derby County come into this weekend’s game looking to push their way into the League One play-off spots. The Rams sit in 7th at the moment, just two points behind 6th placed Stevenage with a game in hand.

League form has been patchy for Paul Warne’s side but after beating Wolves’ youngsters in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday night, Derby will be looking to claim another victory here.

Barnsley present a tough test for the visitors though. Neill Collins and co have done well on their travels this season, so Derby’s five-game unbeaten run in home league games will be tested.

The Tykes are 5th in the League One table coming into this weekend’s fixtures. They’re on a run of five third-tier games without defeat but after an FA Cup draw with Horsham, Barnsley will be looking to get back too winning ways here.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call. Derby’s inconsistency has prevented them from making serious inroads in the League One promotion fight but they’re on a decent run at home, winning three and drawing two in their last five.

“Barnsley are fantastic on their travels though, so Warne and co have to expect a tough game from one of the league’s most potent teams when on their game. After a disappointing draw with Horsham, Barnsley will be looking to make a statement too.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if these two are fighting it out in the play-off spots come the end of this season but for now, I’m not sure there’s anything to split them. I’m going with a 1-1 draw.”

Derby County vs Barnsley prediction: 1-1

Luke Phelps

“This is a huge game in the top six of the League One table and one that should be a very entertaining game.

“Both sides can play good football but both can be inconsistent, so predicting this one is very difficult.

“Barnsley have had a few draws of late but they’re still very tough to beat, whilst Derby have had some big wins of their last few games, so they’ll be confident.

“But I think these two teams will cancel each other out this weekend.”

Derby County vs Barnsley prediction: 1-1