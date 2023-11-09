Lincoln City identify 52-year-old as strong contender for vacant managerial post

Lincoln City are yet to hold talks with Stephen Kenny but the Republic of Ireland boss is a strong contender for the job, as per the Irish Mirror.

Lincoln City’s hunt for a new boss has been ongoing for some time now. Tom Shaw has been leading the League One side on a caretaker basis while the search for Mark Kennedy’s permanent replacement has been ongoing.

The Imps have been taking a patient approach in their search for the right boss. Shaw is expected to lead the side against Port Vale this weekend but now, a fresh update has emerged.

The Irish Mirror reports that Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has emerged as a strong contender for the post. He’s contracted to the national side until the summer of 2024 but he is unlikely to be kept on.

Talks are yet to take place between Kenny and Lincoln City but he is firmly on their radar, the report says.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Kenny started out in club football before taking up a role in the Republic of Ireland setup. He’s held plenty of roles in his native, the most successful of which being with Dundalk, who led to four League of Ireland titles and a host of other domestic trophies before becoming U21s boss of the National team

He stepped up to the first-team in April 2020 but after a poor European Championships qualifying campaign, Kenny looks set to be moved on.

That would open the door for Lincoln City to swoop in. The Imps have looked at the Irish market for players plenty of times before and in Kenny, they’d be getting a manager with plenty of experience in the same division. Time will tell if the links come to anything but Kenny’s club record is a strong one, and although challenging, his international stint could serve him well in a return to club football.

The Imps sit 9th in the League One table as it stands, four points off the play-offs.