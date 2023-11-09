‘Has to be a concern’ – Coventry City vs Stoke City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Coventry City vs Stoke City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Coventry City’s struggles continued with a defeat to Preston North End. It means they’ve now lost four Championship games in a row as they struggle to emulate the success of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Sky Blues are now down in 20th place and sit just four points above the relegation zone with three wins in 15 games.

As for Stoke City, they’ve managed to put some distance between themselves and the lower end of the division with a run of four games without defeat. The Potters had won three straight before playing out a goalless draw with Cardiff City at the weekend.

Alex Neil’s side are 13th in the table, five points away from the play-off spots.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Many still feel that Coventry have the players in their ranks to push up the table but at the moment, things just aren’t coming together. A run of four consecutive losses has to be a concern, and I don’t think it gets any easier here.

“Stoke have settled well in recent weeks and are starting to look more like the team many expected them to be prior to the start of the season.

“The Potters can be a bit unpredictable on the road but with Coventry in this form, I’m going for an away win.”

Coventry City vs Stoke City prediction: 1-2

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Luke Phelps

“I’m quickly starting to lose any hope for Coventry this season. It was a difficult summer for them but they spent a lot, though whether they spent well remains to be seen.

“Stoke also spent a lot of money and after a tough start, things are certainly starting to look up for them, so I think the Potters should definitely fancy their chances here.

“I’ll back them to nick a narrow win.”

Coventry City vs Stoke City prediction: 0-1