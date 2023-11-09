Exclusive: Jamie Paterson on developing under Duff, Swansea City’s ambitions and Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino

Swansea City find themselves sat 14th in the Championship table after 15 games, recovering well from a tough start to Michael Duff’s tenure.

Swansea City brought Duff in from Barnsley after losing Russell Martin to Southampton. It wasn’t the smoothest start for the new boss, enduring a tough Championship run including a derby day defeat to Cardiff City.

However, the Swans have made some good inroads up the table since then and Duff’s impact has been felt more in South Wales.

Attacking midfielder Jamie Paterson has been a regular under the new Swansea City boss, starting all of the last nine league games. Now, the 31-year-old has discussed the early days of Duff’s tenure at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Speaking to Sky Bet on behalf of The72, Paterson explained how it took a bit of time for Duff’s ideas to be instilled and how important his winning mentality is across all facets of his management. He said:

“Every manager you work with is different, with different ideas and it took a bit of time at the start of the season to get those ideas across, but lately we’ve been having some good form. Hopefully we can carry that on.

“I think the main thing is that he’s [Duff] all about winning games and he’s instilled that in us, even when we’re training, you want to win everything, so training becomes spicier and that translates onto the pitch.”

Paterson also opened up on how Swansea City boss Duff has helped develop his game personally, added:

“You learn little things off every manager because everyone is different, everyone has a different style of play – playing out the back or being more direct – every manager has differences. I’ve learnt some more things off the ball with my positioning.”

Swansea City are now in their sixth consecutive season of second-tier football. The 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns saw them earn play-off finishes, but the last two seasons have been a bit for challenging for the Welsh side.

There were some reservations among supporters regarding the ambitions for this year but despite that and the more difficult recent seasons, Paterson insists Swansea City are still a club that should be in and around the top-end of the Championship.

“It’s difficult because if you ask 18 teams, they’ll probably all think they can try and get into the play-offs, but I think as a club, being a team like Swansea, we should be challenging at the top end of the league.

“What is the point in playing football if you don’t have the dream of getting promoted and that’s everyone’s goal.”

If the Swans are to push up the league and fight it out with the top teams, loan man Charlie Patino could have a central role to play. The young midfielder has made a great impression in the early days of his Swansea City stint and Paterson shared his praise for him.

“He’s a really tidy player,” he said. “Very technical and works hard off the ball as well.

“To be of that age and show the composure on the ball that he does, shows that he’s got a good future ahead of him.”

Swansea City face a tough test away to Ipswich Town this weekend. They’ll be looking to make it three games without defeat and three consecutive clean sheets in the league.