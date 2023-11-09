‘Dropped points again’ – Ipswich Town vs Swansea City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Ipswich Town vs Swansea City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Ipswich Town come into this weekend’s home clash with Swansea City looking to bounce back to winning ways. The Tractor Boys have drawn their last two Championship games, with trips to Birmingham City and Rotherham United both ending 2-2.

Kieran McKenna and co are still sat in 2nd, three points off leaders Leicester City and eight points ahead of Leeds United.

As for Swansea City, they’re 14th in the Championship table after playing out a goalless draw with Sunderland at the weekend.

They’re on an impressive run of three consecutive away wins in the league. They beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 at Ewood Park prior to the black Cats draw.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While Ipswich’s impressive momentum has been slowed somewhat by two consecutive draws, they came in tricky circumstances. The draw with Birmingham City came after an impressive comeback from Town while points were dropped late on against Rotherham, who can be a tough side on their own patch.

“Back at Portman Road, they’ll be hopeful of claiming all three points but with Swansea coming to town, they’re in for another tough game.

“The Swans have been in fine form on the road and I really wouldn’t be surprised if they were to get something from this one too. I think it’ll be dropped points again for Ipswich but in the grand scheme of things, it still wouldn’t be a bad result.”

Ipswich Town vs Swansea City prediction: 1-1

Luke Phelps

“Ipswich look as though they’ve hit a little bit of a sticky patch and this game against Swansea City is another tough one for them.

“Swansea have really improved after a poor start and they’re a match for anyone, like they showed in their last game vs Sunderland in which they had 10 men for a long time.

“But I think the Tractor Boys remains the strong favourites here and in front of their home crowd, I think they’ll claim an important and impressive win.”

Ipswich Town vs Swansea City prediction: 2-1