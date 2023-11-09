‘Doesn’t get much tougher’ – Wrexham vs Gillingham prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Wrexham vs Gillingham prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday afternoon.

Wrexham come into this weekend’s clash with Gillingham looking to continue their impressive run in League Two. Since that thrashing against Stockport County, Phil Parkinson’s side have found another gear, winning four and drawing three to go seven unbeaten in the fourth-tier.

They now sit 3rd in the table, though 4th placed Mansfield Town are just a point behind with a game in hand.

As for Gillingham, this will be their first league game under the management of Stephen Clemence. So far, he has overseen an FA Cup win over Hereford and an EFL Trophy loss against Fulham’s U21s.

The Gills are looking to fight for promotion this season so with the club sat 9th as it stands, it will be hoped some momentum can be found under the new boss.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Gillingham will be determined to get a good result on Clemence’s League Two bow but it doesn’t get much tougher than an away game against an in-form Wrexham.

“It will be hoped that the new boss can have an instant impact on the Gills. They’ve got some real star players at this level but they’re in dire need of some potency up top, so hopefully Clemence can bring that out of them.

“However, I think Wrexham will claim another victory here. I’ll say 2-1 to the hosts.”

Wrexham vs Gillingham prediction: 2-1

Luke Phelps

“This is a really tough first league game for Clemence, whose Gills side have been inconsistent of late.

“Wrexham though have been consistent. They’re winning games and closing the gap on the top two, and they’ll view this as another must-win game in their quest for promotion.

“I’m not sure Gillingham will be able to cope with Wrexham’s attacking quality here, and I think it’ll be another win for the home side.”

Wrexham vs Gillingham prediction: 3-1