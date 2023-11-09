Derby County’s 18-year-old midfielder eyed up by Aston Villa, Southampton

Derby County have seen a whole host of talents come through their youth ranks, especially in recent seasons. Their financial problems led to a reliance on the academy for first-team options, though that has eased somewhat after their takeover by David Clowes.

However, the Rams’ academy remains just as productive, with midfielder Robinson among the recent prospects to emerge. The 18-year-old found minutes in pre-season and has remained in Paul Warne’s senior plans in League One.

Now though, a report from Football Insider has claimed the Derby County youngster is drawing attention from higher leagues.

They state that Premier League side Aston Villa and Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton are both tracking Robinson amid his break into the senior picture at Pride Park. Both are said to be eyeing January bids for the midfielder after holding a long-standing interest in his talents.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

One to watch?

Robinson signed from Dungannon Swifts back in 2021 and while he’s yet to make his full league debut for Derby County, he’s been on the bench a number of times this season. He made a brief appearance appearance off the bench towards the end of the 2021/22 Championship season and featured twice in the EFL Trophy last time around.

At only 18, Derby County will be wary to put too much expectation on his just yet but given his role in and around Warne’s squad, it’s clear to see that the Northern Irish talent is one to watch for the years to come.

Aston Villa and Southampton are two well-respected talent spotters as well, so it goes to show the high ratings of Robinson aren’t limited to those in and around the League One team.

Time will tell if the links come to anything more serious but Derby County are no strangers to allowing top prospects to head for bigger things.