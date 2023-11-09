‘Could score five or six’ – Swindon Town vs Stockport County prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Swindon Town vs Stockport County prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Swindon Town come into a challenging clash with Stockport County in a dismal vein of form. The Robins have lost three consecutive League Two games, also falling to a 7-4 loss to Aldershot Town in the FA Cup last weekend.

Michael Flynn’s side are now 10th in the League Two table, three points away from the play-offs.

As for Stockport County, they’re showing no signs of slowing down. Unlike this weekend’s opponents, they avoided an FA Cup upset by thrashing Worksop Town 5-1 at Edgeley Park last Saturday.

The Hatters have now won 10 consecutive fourth-tier games too, leaving them five points clear of Notts County and Wrexham, who are tied on both points and goal difference.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Swindon are on a really tough run and with Stockport County on their way to Wiltshire this weekend, it’s not getting any easier. Flynn’s side have been leaking goals in recent weeks and if the visitors are on their game, they could score five or six.

“I don’t think it’ll be that one-sided, but I can see Stockport claiming a fairly comfortable victory.

“County are on a real march and with 10 consecutive league victories to their name, they’re showing no signs of slowing down. I’ll back them to make it 11 here with a fairly routine 3-1 away win.”

Swindon Town vs Stockport County prediction: 1-3

Luke Phelps

“Stockport are flying right now. They’re looking really good and really prolific, so whoever they come up against with will be in for a tough game.

“Swindon are on a bad run right now and so the momentum is definitely all with Stockport, who will view this as another must-win in their bid for promotion.

“This could be a long afternoon for Swindon who I think may lose this one.”

Swindon Town vs Stockport County prediction: 0-2