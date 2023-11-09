‘Competing with the best’ – Cardiff City vs Norwich City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Cardiff City vs Norwich City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Cardiff City welcome Norwich City to the Welsh capital this weekend, with the Bluebirds looking to move into the top six.

Erol Bulut’s side currently sit in 7th after an impressive season so far, with the club having drawn 0-0 away at Stoke City in their last outing.

Norwich meanwhile are struggling. David Wagner is a man under pressure with his side down in 17th place of the table, and having lost their last four in the league.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Times are tough for Norwich right now. They seem a long way off challenging for promotion and I think they could be residing gin the Championship for a while to come.

“Cardiff meanwhile have been great. They’re competing with the best in the league and picking up wins, and they’ll definitely be the favourites for a win in this one.

“And at home, I think the Bluebirds have enough to scrape what would be a very impressive win.”

Cardiff City vs Norwich City prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“I can’t help but feel change is coming at Norwich City. The decision to accelerate Ben Knapper’s start as sporting director shows the club know a switch up is needed and with that, Wagner might not last much longer if the struggles continue.

“The Canaries’ poor run could persist here too. Cardiff have exceeded the expectations of many this season and with a fantastic home record to their name, I’m backing them to get a good win after the draw to Stoke City last time out.

“I’ll say 2-0 to Bulut’s Bluebirds, putting even more pressure on Wagner’s position at Norwich.”

Cardiff City vs Norwich City prediction: 2-0