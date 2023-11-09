Blackburn Rovers dealt another big injury blow with influential player out until 2024

Blackburn Rovers man Joe Rankin-Costello is the latest to be cast to the sidelines through injury as he faces three months out.

Blackburn Rovers have had a fair amount of injuries to contend with in recent weeks. It has left manager Jon Dahl Tomasson with a depleting selection of players but the club have still maintained a strong run of form.

Rovers have four wins in their last five Championship games, lifting them to 10th in the table.

However, coming into this weekend’s clash with Lancashire rivals Preston North End, the Ewood Park outfit have been dealt yet another blow, this time to versatile star Rankin-Costello.

The 24-year-old came off in the second half of Blackburn Rovers’ win over Norwich City and manager Tomasson has now confirmed he’s facing three months out. It means he joins Dom Hyam, Hayden Carter, Ryan Hedges, Sam Gallagher, Aynsley Pears and Sam Barnes on the sidelines.

Tomasson also said there’s ‘a couple of question marks’ over other players ahead of the Preston tie too.

🗣️ JDT on Rankin-Costello: "To lose any player is a blow. Joe has been in excellent form and doing really well, so it's disappointing for him, us and our fans."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) November 9, 2023

No let up for Rovers…

Three months on the sidelines for Rankin-Costello means he’s played his last game of 2024, barring an ahead-of-schedule return of course. As Tomasson said, it’s a blow for Blackburn Rovers, losing a versatile player who has been in strong form of late.

Playing as either a midfielder or full-back, Rankin-Costello has notched two goals and two assists in his last five games amid Rovers’ return to winning ways.

He becomes the latest influential player to be cast to the sidelines. In Rankin-Costello, Hyam, Carter, Hedges, Gallagher and Pears, Tomasson is without several players who would be in contention for a starting spot if they were available.

Nevertheless, Blackburn Rovers will be fully focused on keeping their impressive run going and securing bragging rights on Friday night.