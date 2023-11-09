Blackburn Rovers and Derby County enter race to sign 9-cap international

Blackburn Rovers and Derby County have entered the race to sign AFC Wimbledon and Iraq striker Ali Al-Hamadi, reports TEAMtalk.

Al-Hamadi, 21, spent time with the likes of Tranmere Rovers and Swansea City as a youth player, but has since made his name with League Two side AFC Wimbledon.

The nine-cap Iraq international scored 10 goals in 19 League Two appearances last season and has four in 10 this time round, with the likes of Leeds United and Sunderland having already been credited with an interest.

But TEAMtalk are now saying that Blackburn Rovers and Derby County have joined the race for his signature, with both clubs weighing up January bids.

The same report adds that AFC Wimbledon are reluctant o sell the player but that they’re braced for January bids, and also that Rovers have made signing a new striker their main priority for the winter transfer window.

A good fit for either side?

Interest in Al-Hamadi is certainly rife, and given his age, his international experience and his record in League Two, it’s easy to see why.

Whoever signs him faces a battle, and who might be the best fit remains to be seen.

Al-Hamadi has a lot of options to weigh up and it could come down to who can offer the most money, so that might put Leeds right at the front of this particular transfer race as things stand.

But Blackburn and Derby can’t be discounted; they might be able to offer more game time which might be preferable for Al-Hamadi then a move to, say, Leeds, where he’ll probably end up going out on loan.

It’ll be interested to see who signs the striker.