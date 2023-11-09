Birmingham City set sights on 10-goal midfielder, report claims

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney is keen to bring Wrexham’s Elliot Lee to St. Andrew’s, according to The Sun.

Birmingham City will be looking to strengthen their ranks in January to help manager Rooney boost their chances of earning a play-off spot. The Blues have slipped away from the top six since getting rid of John Eustace but hopefully, some fresh signings in the winter can help get them back on the right track.

It seems work is already being done to line up potential targets for the winter too, with links to Wrexham star Lee emerging.

The Sun claims Rooney is keen to bring the 28-year-old midfielder all the way up from League Two to the Championship amid his starring role in the Red Dragons’ success. He was pivotal in helping Phil Parkinson’s men up from the National League and a return of 10 goals and two assists in 16 league outings shows he’s still just as important to the side.

On the move?

Lee has been a standout performer for Wrexham but if a League Two side was to succeed in fending off Championship interest in one of their stars, it would probably be Wrexham. The project going on at the Racecourse was enough to tempt Lee out of the EFL and into non-league, so it could take some persuading to prize him away from them.

The Durham-born star has plenty of experience further up the leagues. He’s played in the second and third-tiers before, playing for Luton Town before his Wrexham switch.

It remains to be seen if Birmingham City’s reported interest in Lee develops into anything more concrete closer to the transfer window. For the time being though, it seems he’s someone on Rooney’s radar as he prepares to strengthen in the New Year.