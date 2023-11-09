Another injury concern for Tomasson: Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Preston North End

The latest Blackburn Rovers team news as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side gear up to face Preston North End in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers host Lancashire rivals Preston North End in the Championship on Friday night. Not only are bragging rights up for grabs, but the winner will end the night in the play-off spots.

Tomasson’s Rovers have won four of their last five league games to lift them to 10th, three points behind Preston in 6th. Their slightly better goal difference means a victory would see them take their rivals’ place in the top-six for the time being.

The Lilywhites come into this one off the back of a much-needed win though. After a dismal run, they returned to winning ways against Coventry City last weekend.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Tomasson confirmed that Blackburn Rovers had been dealt yet another injury blow. Versatile star Joe Rankin-Costello is the latest to be forced to the sidelines for an extended spell with three months out awaiting him.

He joins Dom Hyam, Hayden Carter, Sam Gallagher, Ryan Hedges, Aynsley Pears and Sam Barnes on the sidelines. There are ‘question marks’ regarding the availability of some other unnamed players too.

Scott Wharton will be available though after his red card picked up vs Norwich City was rescinded.

Predicted XI

Wahlstedt (GK)

Brittain

Hill

S. Wharton

Pickering

A. Wharton

Tronstad

Moran

Szmodics

Sigurdsson

Dolan

With Rankin-Costello out, it seems likely that Callum Brittain will be pushed deeper to right-back after some eye-catching displays on the wing. That could open the door for Arnor Sigurdsson to return to the starting XI.

Otherwise, injuries mean there isn’t much room for rotation and after such a strong outing for Norwich City, that might be for the best. Time will tell if Blackburn Rovers are hindered by injuries Tomasson didn’t expand on in the press conference though after conceding there are some more concerns.