‘A long way off’ – Sunderland vs Birmingham City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Sunderland vs Birmingham City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Sunderland welcome Birmingham City to the Stadium of Light this weekend, with both teams having been in poor form of late.

The Black Cats have dropped down into 9th place of the table after a run of one win in five, with Tony Mowbray’s side drawing away at 10-man Swansea City last time out.

Blues meanwhile are in 15th. Wayne Rooney has taken just one point from his opening four games in charge; a 2-2 draw at home to Ipswich Town last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Birmingham City looked good vs Ipswich. They showed their attacking intent but they also showed that they’re still a long way off being able to beat the best in the league.

“Sunderland remain one of the more potent teams in the league with names like Jack Clarke bang in form this season, so I think the momentum is slightly more with the home side.

“I think it’ll be a close one, but I think Sunderland edge this one in the end.”

Sunderland vs Birmingham City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“It will have been really disappointing to blow a two-goal lead like that against Ipswich Town but there can be positives taken from that. Away to Sunderland, the Blues will be in for another tough test, but it’s one I think they can get something from.

“Sunderland haven’t been the potent side they were last season and while their home record is still strong, I can see the visitors taking something from this.

“Birmingham City have a pretty dismal record on the road but I’ll back them to get a point here. I’ll say 1-1.”

Sunderland vs Birmingham City prediction: 1-1