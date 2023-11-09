3 centre-backs Middlesbrough should consider amid multi-club battle for reported target

Middlesbrough are among the sides to have been linked with Hammarby centre-back Nathaniel Adjei in recent days.

Middlesbrough weren’t the first side linked with young defender Adjei. Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon that Preston North End were rivalling Rangers and Celtic for his signature before The Sun stated Sunderland and Middlesbrough hold an interest too.

At 21, Adjei looks like a promising emerging talent but with plenty of other interest in his services, it could be wise to consider some alternatives. With that said, here are three Boro should keep in mind…

Charlie Cresswell – Leeds United

Cresswell continues to struggle for game time with Leeds United and January could be a great opportunity for him to make a move away from Elland Road. He proved himself in the Championship with Millwall last season and could be a great addition for Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough.

He only recently signed a new deal with Leeds, so it might not be the cheapest deal. However, the offer of regular minutes could prove tempting for the player.

Aurele Amenda – BSC Young Boys

20-year-old centre-back Amenda is on an upward trajectory so he could be a perfect target for Boro before he really starts to catch the eyes of some top clubs. He’s found a good amount of game time in Switzerland this season and has sampled Champions League football.

The Swiss U21 international emerged on Leeds United’s radar in the summer so Middlesbrough would be wise to cast eyes over him on a scouting mission.

Ronnie Edwards – Peterborough United

If a domestic-based option would be easiest, Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards could be a perfect addition. He’s ready to return to Championship football and after missing out on a summer move, it seems likely he’ll leave Posh this winter.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if a Premier League side swooped in for him but if Middlesbrough pay enough, he could be a fantastic addition for the present and future on Teesside.