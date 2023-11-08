Rotherham United ‘monitoring’ 24-year-old amid impressive Peterborough United form

Rotherham United are keeping an eye on loanee Peter Kioso’s situation at Peterborough United ahead of the January transfer window, Matt Taylor has said.

Rotherham United decided to send defender Kioso out on loan in the summer, sanctioning a move to Peterborough United. Since then, the 24-year-old has become a huge hit at London Road, locking down a starting spot in Darren Ferguson’s side.

He’s started all but one League One game, only missing that due to suspension. Kioso has even captained the Posh team in recent months, tallying a goal and two assists in 17 games across all competitions.

The Irishman’s performances have already seen Peterborough United fans call for a permanent deal but now, Rotherham United boss Taylor has been quizzed on the possibility of a January recall.

After expressing his delight at Kioso’s success, Taylor told the Rotherham Advertiser that the club are ‘monitoring’ his situation but a decision will not be made prematurely. He said:

“PK is one we’re monitoring. I’ve been to watch him this season, the staff have been to watch him too. Trust me, League One is a totally different animal to the Championship.

“We’ll assess it,” he added.

“We’ll make a decision when it needs to be made. I can guarantee that in the next ten weeks a lot will change in our squad.”

A decision to make

Time will tell just what Rotherham United opt to do with Kioso in the winter. The Millers have been ravaged by injuries in the early stages of the season, so it could depend on what the picture is there that dictates the decision.

From Peterborough United’s perspective, they’ll be hopeful Rotherham allow him to see out the duration of his loan. He’s become a key part of the dressing room and a vital player at the back, so losing him halfway through the season would be a big blow for Ferguson’s squad.

Kioso has played 27 Championship games over the course of his career. 10 of those came last season in a campaign the right-back saw limited action at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.