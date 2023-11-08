Norwich City confirm exit of prolific youth striker

Norwich City have confirmed the exit of young striker Tom Dickson-Peters, who leaves the club by mutual consent.

Norwich City have seen a number of promising players come through their academy ranks. Many have gone onto become first-team regulars at Carrow Road while others have made names for themselves away from the Canaries.

Among the bright talents in recent years has been striker Dickson-Peters. His fine record for the U18s and U21s had many excited for what the future could hold for the Scot but after some challenging loan spells away from the Championship club, he will be heading for pastures new.

As announced on the club’s official website, it has been confirmed that Dickson-Peters has left Norwich City by mutual consent. The 21-year-old had a contract until the summer of 2025 but after his exit, he’ll be free to explore his options as a free agent.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Heading elsewhere

Dickson-Peters managed a record of 23 goals in 42 games for Norwich’s U18s and a return of 24 in 52 for the U21s showed he managed that step up well too.

A loan stint with Gillingham yielded no returns in nine outings and in four appearances for Grimsby Town, he netted once. He hasn’t long returned from a short-term stint with National League side Woking, but Dickson-Peters only played one National League game for the Cardinals.

At only 21, Dickson-Peters still has plenty of time to come good on the potential he displayed in youth football. His record shows he knows where the goal is but time will tell if he can prove himself in the senior game at his next club.

Meanwhile, Norwich City are fighting to turn around their fortunes in the Championship. Four straight defeats leaves them 17th in the table and action has been taken with sporting director Ben Knapper’s start date brought forward to next week, with Stuart Webber moving on.