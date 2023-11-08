Middlesbrough man opens up on uncertainty surrounding Plymouth Argyle transfer ‘opportunity’

Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn has said his full focus has been on proving his worth to manager Michael Carrick after a summer of uncertainty.

Middlesbrough striker Coburn has become Carrick’s starting striker over the last couple of months. He saw his action fairly limited in the early stages of the campaign but has now started the last nine Championship games.

He found himself back on the scoresheet for the first time since September at the weekend too. The 20-year-old netted a brace in a 3-3 draw with Plymouth Argyle, who he may well have been playing for had things panned out differently over the summer.

Coburn was reportedly poised for a loan move to the Pilgrims but the switch never came to fruition. Now, the Middlesbrough academy graduate has opened up on the uncertainty of the summer.

As quoted by Teesside Live, the Boro man admitted that after the uncertainty of the window, his full focus has been on returning to his best and proving his value to manager Carrick.

“It was a bit all over the place,” Coburn said.

“At the start of pre-season I didn’t know where I was going and I wanted desperately to try and prove myself here. My main aim is to play for Middlesbrough.

“But the Plymouth opportunity came about and the gaffer just said we’d have to see what was happening and I wasn’t really sure. The move kind of came and went in the end and I obviously stayed here, and I’m just trying to take my chance as best as possible.

“I got injured at the start of pre-season which was obviously really frustrating. The loan move all came about when I was injured, so there wasn’t much that I could do to prove myself to the gaffer. But then I got back to training and coming back in, I just thought I’ve got to show as much as I possibly can.

“The uncertainty probably fired me up. It’s kind of like a ‘prove them wrong’ mentality where you want to show the gaffer what you can do and that you’re good enough to stay. My main aim was always to play for Middlesbrough and thankfully it all worked out.”

Kicking on with Boro

Coburn has been in and around the Middlesbrough team for some time now and after returning 10 goals and three assists in 40 games for Bristol Rovers last season, many believed a step up to the Championship would be next for him. The Plymouth Argyle links meant it initially looked like that wouldn’t come on Teesside, but Coburn is now doing what he can to prove his value to Carrick.

There are other options at the top of the pitch but the young striker’s efforts look to have shown his capabilities to the manager. A brace against the Pilgrims over the weekend should only strengthen his grip on that starting spot too.

Coburn now has nine goals in 41 games for Middlesbrough and he’ll be looking to add to that tally against Leicester City this weekend.