Leeds United open to selling 2022 signing in January

Leeds United have enjoyed a decent first part of the season, with Daniel Farke’s side currently sitting in 3rd place of the Championship table after the opening 15 games.

The Whites have one of the most dangerous front lines in the league with names like Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe firing, though one player who hasn’t played much of a part this season is Gnonto.

The Italian has featured nine times in the Championship with a lot of those games being substitute appearances, with just one goal and one assist to his name.

Yesterday, Football Insider reported that he’s unhappy with his current situation at Elland Road, and now the same outlet are saying that Leeds could let him go in January if they receive a suitable offer.

In the summer, Everton tried and failed to sign the 20-year-old, with reports saying that Leeds were holding out for £25million.

Gnonto joined from FC Zurich in 2022 and went on to feature 24 times in the Premier League last season, scoring twice.

Right time to sell?

Given how little of an impact Gnonto has had this season, it might have been right to sell him in the summer when his stock was higher.

Leeds may not be able to claim as much for him in January as they could have done in the summer, so what the club might value him at now remains to be seen.

There’ll no doubt be clubs interested in him, but whether that’s Premier League clubs or teams overseas is up for debate; he’s not shown a lot of quality in the Championship so far this season.