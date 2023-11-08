‘It’s possible’ – Midfielder shares position on Leeds United future after tough first season

Leeds United’s loaned out midfielder Brenden Aaronson hasn’t ruled out a future at Elland Road beyond the end of this season after his summer loan exit.

Leeds United recruited attacking midfielder Aaronson from RB Salzburg last summer. There were some bright moments for the American in the early stages of the season but as the Whites’ troubles grew, Aaronson’s influence waned.

The 23-year-old drew criticism from supporters and following the club’s relegation, he was among those to leave on a temporary basis. Bundesliga side Union Berlin swooped to secure his services and despite the fact his deal at Elland Road runs until 2027, some feel his long-term future doesn’t lie in Yorkshire.

However, speaking to The Athletic, Aaronson has revealed his clear position on his Leeds United future.

The New Jersey-born talent has said it’s entirely possible that he returns to the club once his loan comes to an end, insisting he still loves the club and those there. He explained:

“For sure, it’s possible. It’s not done and dusted or anything like that. I love the club. I love the guys that I was there with, the connections I made. It was just tough the way it ended.

“I felt like this was the best decision that I could make — playing in the Bundesliga and playing in the Champions League — to help my career and get me better. So that’s why I made the decision.”

Aaronson later spoke of how he maintains contact with the Leeds United squad, expressing his delight at their improvements in the Championship.

“I try to stay in contact with all of the players as best I can,” he added. “I texted Cry [Crysencio Summerville] the other day for his birthday.

“I see a lot of guys doing great there right now, so I’m really happy for them. I don’t have any bitter thoughts or anything like that because I just pride myself on being as positive as I can and rooting for my friends and the team I played for last year. It looks like it’s clicking right now and it’s awesome to see.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

A road back for Aaronson?

It feels like only time will tell just what the future holds for Aaronson. For now, his focus will be on turning things around with Union Berlin and fighting to get back to the levels he displayed in Austria and America with RB Salzburg and Philadelphia Union.

There’s no doubt that the 34-time U.S. international is a talented player, offering a creative threat either as an attacking midfielder or out on the wing. It was a tough first year with Leeds United, but the player isn’t willing to give up on his ambitions with the Whites just yet.

It remains to be seen just what position Aaronson and Leeds United find themselves in next year. Daniel Farke is looking to take the club back to the Premier League, sitting 3rd in the Championship table as it stands.