Barnsley make significant announcement with key figure set to make MLS move

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad has agreed to take up a post with MLS side Minnesota United, the club have announced.

Barnsley have had El-Ahmad in place as CEO since the summer of 2021. He came in after holding roles with Swedish sides IK Sirius and Djurgardens.

There has been speculation over his future with the Tykes though. His contract at Oakwell is up at the end of the season and earlier today, The Athletic reported that El-Ahmad was set to take up a post with MLS side Minnesota United.

Now, as announced on the club’s official website, it has been confirmed that the 42-year-old will be leaving next summer.

In an official club statement, it is confirmed that El-Ahmad has agreed to take up a role with Minnesota United. For now, the plan is for him to take up the job at the end of the season and unless his deal is mutually terminated with a replacement already found, El-Ahmad will not be moving on prematurely.

The Athletic’s report from earlier today stated he has been in contention for a number of MLS jobs, but it’s the Minnesota United role he will be taking up.

A big change

El-Ahmad was a figure of contention among Barnsley fans but time will tell just who comes in to replace him. The section of the statement that specifies he will not leave early unless a replacement is found leaves the door open to a move during the season, but the Tykes will have to ensure they have someone in place who can take the Swede’s role.

Barnsley were relegated from the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign and fell short in the League One play-offs last season.

The Tykes currently sit 5th in the third-tier table. Neil Collins’ side are unbeaten in five in the league, winning three and drawing two.