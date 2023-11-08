‘Bang in form’ – Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday.

Blackburn Rovers welcome Lancashire rivals Preston North End to Ewood Park on Friday night, for what should be an entertaining game.

Rovers have won four of their last five in the league with their last being an impressive 3-1 win at Norwich City which left them in 10th place of the Championship table.

Preston meanwhile are in 6th. Ryan Lowe’s side won their first game in seven last time out, beating Coventry City 2-1 at Deepdale.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is lining up to be a very exciting game. Both go into this one on the back of good wins and being a local derby, there should be an extra bit of bite.

“Blackburn are bang in form right now whilst Preston seem to be clinging on to their spot in the top six, so I think the momentum is definitely with the home team here.

“It should be a close game, but I reckon Rovers edge this one.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“As much as Norwich were dreadful at the weekend, Blackburn were brilliant. The red card changed the course of the game a bit but it was a match Rovers had control of for the majority.

“Preston’s win comes at the perfect time ahead of this big derby clash. They needed that morale boost coming into this one and will be hoping to build some momentum again and tighten their grip on a play-off spot after a recent slip.

“However, there’s a good feeling around Blackburn Rovers at the moment. Derby matches can go either way, but I reckon the hosts take all three points in an entertaining game.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End prediction: 3-2