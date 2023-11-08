‘A big job’ – Successful 44-year-old boss addresses links with Grimsby Town managerial vacancy

Grimsby Town are on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Paul Hurst towards the end of last month. A run of four consecutive defeats ended his second tenure at Blundell Park after leading them back to League Two and consolidating their place in the division last season.

The Mariners are now looking to start this new chapter with a solid appointment, and plenty of names have been linked. Among them is Northern Irish manager Healy, who has now moved to address the rumours of a Grimsby Town move.

Speaking to UTV Sport (quotes via the News Letter), Healy stated that while is aware of the rumours, he’s fully focused on the ‘big job’ at hand with Linfield. Here’s what he had to say on the links:

“I was surprised to be honest. I’ve always said and will continue to say that I’ve a big job here at Linfield.

“It’s a privileged role I’m in. I’ve been loyal for the eight years I’ve been here in terms of the hard work and honesty and hopefully success I’ve brought here, so it came as a surprise to me.

“I got a few messages last night and more this morning from people reading into whatever it is.

“My concentration solely is on managing Linfield with Glentoran at The Oval tonight [Tuesday] and Larne on Saturday.”

Healy is a name that will be familiar with plenty of EFL fans following spells with Leeds United, Sunderland, Ipswich Town and more over his playing days. He’s made a name for himself in the dugout since retiring in 2013 though, holding the Linfield role since 2015.

The 44-year-old has won the NIFL Premiership five times including in all of the last four seasons. Another six domestic trophies have been picked up along the way too, managing 265 wins from 424 games in charge.

His record in Northern Ireland is seriously impressive, but time will tell if Grimsby Town’s interest is firmed up and if it is, whether or not Healy can be tempted away from his current post.

The Mariners sit 21st in the League Two table as it stands, four points clear of the relegation zone.