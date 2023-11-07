Update emerges on Derby County talisman’s recovery amid recent injury absence

Derby County could welcome Martyn Waghorn back to action against Wolves’ U21s if he has come through training unscathed, as per Derbyshire Live.

Derby County have seen forward Waghorn net six goals in 12 League One games since his return to the club in the summer. He’s been deployed either as Paul Warne’s no.9 or just behind the striker, proving he’s still got what it takes to be a danger in front of goal after a tough spell with Coventry City.

However, the Rams haven’t been able to call on his services for a little while. Waghorn last featured in the 2-0 win over Exeter City, missing the league games against Stevenage and Northampton and the FA Cup clash against Crewe Alexandra through a hamstring issue.

Now though, with an EFL Trophy tie against Wolves’ U21s up next, an update has emerged on the 33-year-old.

Derbyshire Live reports that Waghorn was scheduled to return to training with Derby County on Monday and providing he has come through that unscathed, he could return to the squad for tonight’s cup match.

A boost for the Rams

James Collins and Conor Washington have been available to Paul Warne as the options at the top of the pitch in Waghorn’s absence. Prolific youngster Dajaune Brown has found himself in and around the first-team picture too.

Waghorn’s nearing return sees them regain their current top scorer though, which will be a big boost.

The Rams have had a tough season to date but after beating Northampton Town in their last league game, it will be hoped they can build on that and start to put a run together. Derby County sit 7th in the League One table, two points behind 6th placed Stevenage with a game in hand.