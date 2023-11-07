‘Time will tell’ – Middlesbrough boss quizzed on future of in form loan man

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick says he’s in no rush to make a decision on Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood’s future at the club.

Middlesbrough signed Greenwood, 21, on loan from Championship rivals Leeds United in the summer, with the attacker having since scored three in 10 league outings for Boro.

He netted the third goal in his side’s 3-3 draw at Plymouth Argyle last time out, and after the game, Carrick was quizzed on a possible permanent deal for Greenwood.

Carrick told Teesside Live:

“Time will tell on that. At the moment he’s doing well for us and we’re delighted to have him. As time goes on, there will be decisions to be made, but at this moment in time, it’s about performances now and I couldn’t ask for any more from him.”

As per Teesside Live, Boro have an option to buy Greenwood from Leeds for £1.5million.

Should Boro sign Greenwood?

It’s still quite early in the season and it’s still early into Greenwood’s spell at Boro. But so far he’s proved to be a decent loan signing for Middlesbrough and he’ll just be happy to be playing regular football.

He’s showing his class and his eye for goal and his goal on Saturday was an important one in an otherwise tough game for Boro.

Right now, the club’s focus will be on closing the gap to the top six and so too will Greenwood’s. But if this decent form continues then Boro may well have a decision to make sooner rather than later.

And Leeds could have a tricky decision on their hands. They might yet look into recalling Greenwood as they vie for promotion themselves, which would be a blow to Boro.

Up next for Carrick’s side is a home game vs Leicester City this weekend.